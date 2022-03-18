The Full Moon in Virgo is an Excellent Time for Healing and Releasing Burdens
Winter's last full moon is here, and it lands in the sign of Virgo. This is a time to examine your inner self, feelings & get in touch with your feminine side. This is also a good time to examine what you need to let go. Here are seven tips to help you harness the energy of the full moon.
Full Moon in Virgo
Falling within the earth sign of Virgo, this full moon will feel much different from others. Virgo is a centered, organized and focused sign that places utility and practicality at the center of everything. This is a good time to let go of systems that no longer work for you, restructure your routine and implement new habits.
Focus on Your Finances
If you've been trying to get your finances in order, this full moon's energy is perfect for it. Virgo helps us create systems that function for ourselves and our wallet. Get ready to reap the rewards.
Out With the Old
This is a good time to release what no longer serves you. Remember, letting go makes space for new things to come into your life.
Take Time to Relax
Like every full moon, it's important to relax and take care of yourself. Read a book, meditate or practice yoga.
Take Time for Yourself
You can't serve from an empty cup. Use this full moon's vibes to go inward and see how you'd like to move forward with your life in the upcoming six months.
Establish a Morning Routine
As a sign of order, Virgo thrives on routines and organization. This is an excellent time to start a morning routine and get disciplined about it.
Organize Your Space
Looking for an extra boost in vibes, organize your home, closet or even desk. Virgos love to keep things tidy and make the best out of their personal spaces.