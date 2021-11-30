Celebs took to social media to share their sense of loss over the death of the American fashion designer.

Virgil Abloh was a trailblazer within the fashion industry due to his vision of creating greater diversity through art and design. This philosophy brought him to the forefront of fashion as the creative director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection and as CEO of his label Off-White.

On November 28, the entertainment and fashion industry came to a halt when news of his passing was confirmed via his Instagram account.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend," the post began. "He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh and numerous dear friends and colleagues," the solemn post continued.

According to the post, the 41-year-old battled an "aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art and culture."

Celebrities took to social media to share their grief over the loss of the fashion legend revealing how he inspired them.

"Rest in peace, my g!!" wrote J Balvin alongside a picture of the two of them on the Colombian performer's Instagram. "You changed the world of creativity, art, design and inspiration of an entire generation. Thanks for your legacy @virgilabloh 🙏🙏🙏."

Colombian singer and Marry Me actor Maluma also shared a photo of himself with the late designer. He captioned it, "F**K CANCER. We lost another LEGEND 💔."

Among the most touching dedications was that of model Hailey Bieber. She praised Abloh's love to his craft and his ability to open doors through art. Her relationship with Abloh was one that held great meaning to Bieber as he designed her dress for her wedding to Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

"Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply," she wrote.

"I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me," she continued.