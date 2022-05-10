Achieve Glasslike Skin All Over With this Latest Viral Beauty Product

For our #TikTokTuesdays series, People Chica is bringing you some of the hottest trends on the video-based app.

From expert tips to viral hacks, TikTok has become the hub for all things beauty.

When it comes to skin care, there's plenty of good advice on the app from dermatologists and estheticians on how to keep your face looking fresh and glowy, but what about the rest of our skin?

Thankfully, TikTok skin care experts are shifting over to other problem areas and sharing their secrets for smooth, radiant skin everywhere else.

One of the most popular skin-related tags on the app is #KetosisPilaris, with over 270 million views on videos dedicated to explaining and showing how to get rid of these pesky bumps that appear on our arms and legs, sometimes is referred to as strawberry or chicken skin.

With over 3 million views on TikTok and Instagram combined, influencer Sarah Palmyra showed off one of the best solutions for KP, and it comes in the form of a powerful chemical exfoliant: Soft Services' Smoothing Solution.

The on-screen text says it all, "POV: You finally found a product that reduces your KP, texture, body acne, ingrown hairs, & brightens dark elbows & knees."

How does this product work its magic? Unlike a physical exfoliant made of sugar, salt or something that scrubs away dead skin, this chemical exfoliant uses lactic acid to gently dissolve the build-up of cells around hair follicles that cause KP.

Soft Services, Smoothing Solution Calming Gel Exfoliant, $34, softservices.co

Of course, even if you don't have KP, exfoliating the rest of your body can help prevent ingrown hairs and discoloration as well as make your skin look as radiant as possible.

Looking for a more affordable option? Here are some picks from the People Chica team.

Cerave, SA Cream for Rough and Bumpy Skin, $17.29, target.com

