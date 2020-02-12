Vin Diesel Recorded a Dembow Track With Sech and El Alfa

Fast & Furious 9 star Vin Diesel is making his musical debut on a dembow track. The actor is featured on the “Coronao Now” remix with El Alfa, Lil Pump, Sech, and Myke Towers. Diesel has shown his love for Latinx culture and music in the past. In 2017, he joined his friend Nicky Jam at the Billboard Latin Music Awards to perform “El Ganador.”

In 2015, Diesel also hopped on the trap and bachata track “El Naranjito de Mi Abuela” with Dominican artist MedioPicky.

Diesel seems to have great creative chemistry with Latinx stars. The new F9 film will feature cameos by Ozuna and Cardi B. The Fast and Furious saga has also featured celebs like Don Omar, Tego Calderón, and Romeo Santos.

The actor sent a sweet shoutout to his dear friend Nicky Jam in an Instagram video. “I’m so proud of my little brother Nicky. Number-one movie of the weekend,” he said about the action film Bad Boys for Life, which features a cameo by Nicky. “The world knows I love you.” He also congratulated Nicky and Daddy Yankee for the success of their new song “Muévelo.” Will he record a reggaeton track next? Anything is possible!