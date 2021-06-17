The actor opened up to People CHICA about Cardi B’s performance in Fast & Furious 9. Here's what he had to say about the Dominican American rapper's acting skills.

Vin Diesel opened up to People VIP about working with Cardi B in Fast & Furious 9. The actor -who plays Dom Toretto in the popular saga The Fast & The Furious- revealed details of F9, the latest film, featuring Oscar-winners Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Returning cast members include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Jordana Brewster. One star that really stands out and that we can't wait to see on the big screen is Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B. The Dominican American singer plays Leysa, someone really important in Dom's past.

Vin says the rapper had a great impact on the other cast members and he was blown away by her performance. "Cardi came in and she really went for it. She made me so proud, made me want to create more for her because she already has such a wonderful presence," he says. "She is a force, but the fact that she can channel it to create the character, I believe in Fast 9 you just met another family member to the Fast universe."

cardi b Cardi B as Leysa on 'F9' | Credit: Fast and Furious/ Universal Pictures

Cardi B had a cameo in Hustlers with Jennifer López, but F9 marks her big acting debut. Cardi said she gave her all to this role and can't wait for her fans to see it. On a recent interview with Billboard, the 'WAP' singer talked about how she was cast for the part. "Vin Diesel reached out, and he was talking about a role. I'm like, 'It's freakin' Fast & Furious. Get me there, put me on a plane!' I like the fact that I'm representing such a powerful, strong woman." she said.

Vin Diesel Credit: Fast and Furious/ Universal Pictures

Vin also mentioned Puerto Rican reggaetonero Ozuna as one of the big surprises in the new film. "I have to say I was really impressed. Ozuna came in as an actor. I love when my musical comrades come in and leave the fact that they've done such great music out the door, and they're coming to work and create a character. I take pride in the fact that 20 years ago you knew Ludacris as a musician and today in 2021 you really know the character he portraits, you call him Tej," he said.