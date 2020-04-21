Chelsea Rendon on the Final Season of 'Vida' and Playing Authentic Latinx Characters

Taping the last season of the popular Starz series Vida — premiering April 26 — was bittersweet, admits Chelsea Rendon. "It's the end, but at least we get to say goodbye to the characters in a beautiful way," she tells People CHICA. She says the show strikes an emotional chord with viewers because it's so real; the final season features story lines about immigration and undocumented characters battling ICE. "It's so human, and that's because you have Latinos writing a story about Latinos. There is no miscommunication, it just flows. It's not patronizing and that's a breath of fresh air. I don't think we've had that in our community," adds Rendon. "The show is so brown, but it's also so universal. Everybody has family issues and love issues, everybody deals with gentrification one way or another."

Image zoom Vince Trupsin

Rendon, who started acting at age 7, says she looks for authentic characters that don't perpetuate negative Latinx stereotypes. "I love Mari — she is such a badass, but she is also so layered and that's my favorite thing about her," she says of her role on Vida. "She is always trying to fight for what she believes in and defending her people. Also being from that area — I grew up in Montebello, in East L.A. — it was the shortest trip I ever had to take to set. It was like, 10 minutes, and I loved it."

Image zoom (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The Mexican American actress, 27, says she has made the most of her time in quarantine. "My boyfriend and I did a puzzle. We bought a book to learn sign language and we're starting the keto diet to be healthier," she says. "I do karate and go to the dojo — which I can't do right now [because of social distancing]— but keeping busy makes me happy, and keeping good energy around me."

Image zoom Vince Trupsin

Rendon also has a role in the new crime film The Tax Collector, where she shares credits with Shia LaBeouf, Lana Parrilla, and George Lopez. "It was a really fun experience. It's about brown people coming together and having fun on set."

Image zoom Vince Trupsin

In the CBS series All Rise, she plays Izzy Ruiz, another powerful character. "You have a black judge and a Latina lawyer kicking ass. She was in jail, she was incarcerated, she ended up killing someone in self-defense, but you have to humanize her. She's not just a criminal — she needed to defend herself or she would be dead," she says about her character. "There are gang members and there are cholos — Latinos are that as well as doctors, nurses, maids, cooks, parents. It's about humanizing these characters, not just letting the stereotypical things come out."