From creation to campaign, Bare Eau de Parfum was designed to celebrate the uniqueness that each of us holds.

Victoria's Secret's New Fragrance is a Love Letter to Women and Femmes Everywhere

Victoria's Secret just launched a new fragrance and it's designed to smell just like you.

Bare Eau de Parfum, the brand's first new perfume in five years, adapts to every person's body chemistry to create a unique scent for all who wear it.

The fragrance is made with upcycled sandalwood and responsibly sourced mandarin and violet, ensuring the product doesn't just smell good, but is also good for the planet.

Bare, Victoria's Secret, perfume Credit: Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret, Bare Eau de Parfum - 3.4 oz, $79.95, victoriassecret.com

The women-led campaign, shot by photographer Zoe Ghertner and styled by Camilla Nickerson, featured women who are more than just beautiful faces, but also social advocates, herbalists, artists and creatives.

We spoke to Celeste Romero, one of the models involved, who proudly celebrates her heritage as an indigenous model with Mexican roots.

Bare, Victoria's Secret, perfume, Celeste Romero Celeste Romero | Credit: Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

"I'm very honored to have been a part of [the campaign] and so happy that I had the opportunity to work with the amazing team that I knew from previous shoots and love dearly," Romero shared.

To her, the fragrance transports her home, with the warm notes of sandalwood reminding her of the incense her wife lights around the house.

This campaign and the Bare fragrance reinforce the brand's mission to change the previous perception many had of them and uses their platform to uplift and champion women, especially behind the scenes.

Bare, Victoria's Secret, perfume, Celeste Romero Credit: Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

Master perfumers Carlos Vinals and Nathalie Benareau spoke with People Chica about the fragrance and detailed how their mandarin oil is harvested through a program in Madagascar that helps women support their families financially.

"We work within the communities, making sure that whenever we take from the Earth, we give back," Benareau explains.