Victoria "La Mala" Ortiz shared the news of her engagement to her boyfriend, Eriq Patinio. He got down on one knee during a romantic dinner in Malibu, California, leaving the regional Mexican singer speechless with his proposal. Fortunately, she regained her breath to say yes! The couple's closest friends witnessed the cinematic moment. The singer says her boyfriend of six years is the love of her life and she couldn't be happier.

"All my life I prayed for someone like you and I thank God that I finally found you," she wrote on Instagram, sharing the video of her engagement. "I can't believe I’m engaged to the love of my life, I'm the happiest woman on this planet. You are the most beautiful person I know, thank you for giving me the love I always wanted!"

Image zoom Cortesía Victoria Ortiz La Mala

The "Vete Mucho" singer was moved by the fact that the proposal was on August 1, on the anniversary of her parents' wedding. "I love you with all my heart and soul my king. I can’t wait to be your wife," she added in her post. "Fun fact: When Eriq picked out our engagement date and told my mom she gasped because August 1st was also the day my parents had gotten married. I know my dad helped him set this up from heaven."

La Mala also thanked her fans for all their messages. "We are overwhelmed by all your love and support in such an amazing time in our lives. Your messages have been so beautiful they’ve literally made me cry for the last 36 hours! So many emotions and excitement I’ve been barely able to sleep," she wrote on Instagram.

She also did an Instagram Live to introduce her future husband to her loyal fans.