Victoria La Mala and Chiquis have joined forces on their new song and video "Sexo débil," an anthem that empowers women to claim their value and remind others that they are not the weaker sex.

Victoria wrote the song a couple of years ago and last summer asked Chiquis to be a part of it. "We talked about a lot of things, among [them] doing a collaboration. [I said:] 'Let's do it, now is the right moment,'" Victoria tells People CHICA. "So I told her: 'I have this song that might be good for us, I'll send it to you and if you like it let me know.' I was so nervous thinking: 'Oh my God, I hope she likes it.' I was so happy that she loved it and wanted to be a part of this project."

The singers also released a music video of the single, which was inspired by the early 2000s. "I love the aesthetics of the 2000s. That is the era that has inspired me so much as an artist, and I love those videos where you would always see females with crazy, outrageous outfits and hair and makeup doing their thing," Victoria shares. "I think the coolest thing about the video is that it shows that we had a good time."

In addition to her new song with Chiquis, Victoria also released her new EP, Soy mala. "I'm very excited; this is the first project [where] everything was written or co-written by me. These are songs that have come out of my heart, out of my experience, out of my heartache," she expresses. "The concept is a little bit of who I am, a little bit of fusion of traditional regional Mexican [music with] a little bit of hip-hop, soul and R&B put together. Collaborations with amazing artists that I really admire as people, as artists. I'm very excited; can't wait for everyone to listen to my EP."

Victoria and Chiquis also shared their experiences as female artists in the Latin music industry. "It has been a hard, tough road because [as] females in the regional Mexican genre, you know, it's hard because it's male-dominated. But nowadays women want to hear other women tell their stories," Victoria says. "Women are supporting each other, empowering each other so much that slowly things are changing. We need to continue to unite and push forward so that the generations that come after us have it easier and don't have to deal with some of the things that we had to deal with, just like other artists have done for us."

And she adds: "It's important to keep pushing and [breaking] those stereotypes. [We're] trying to break people telling you: 'You're a girl, so you should just fit here in this little box and do it how we tell you'. I think that we just need to keep pushing forward so that we can be ourselves and be strong and powerful."