The world is mourning the loss of the great and iconic Mexican singer Vicente Fernández. The "A pesar de todo" singer died on December 12 at the age of 81.

NBC Latino reports that the ranchera crooner was being cared for in a hospital in Jalisco, Mexico, where he was from. News of his passing was announced via his official Instagram account which read, "Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his passing on Sunday, December 12, at 6:15 am."

It continued, "It was a great honor and source of pride to be able to share [his] incredible musical career and give everything to his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud and continuing to sing. #ChenteSigueSiendoElRey"

Following the news of his passing, everyone from Christian Nodal to Guaynaa shared touching tributes to the singer known as El Rey.

Maluma

The Colombian crooner shared a picture of himself and the late Mexican singer captioned, "You will always be 'THE KING.' Sending a hug filled with strength to your family who I care for deeply."

Guaynaa

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer shared a picture Fernández dressed to the nines in his signature mariachi performance ensemble. In it he said, "The world is in mourning, and even with this immense sadness, I don't know if it was by coincidence, or something otherworldly, that you parted on the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe."

Christian Nodal

In his post, the "Botella tras botella" singer thanked the late music icon for spreading the beauty of the Mexican culture around the world with his music and films. He referred to Fernández as "simply the King of Mexico."

Ángela Aguilar

The 18-year-old Mexican American singer and daughter of famed singer Pepe Aguilar also paid tribute saying that it was "a great honor to have known him and a great privilege to have received [Fernández's] kindness."

Carin León

The "Qué más puedo pedir" crooner noted Fernández's "great legacy" and how future generations where in charge of protecting it and honoring it.

Salma Hayek

The Eternals actress shared her sadness in a post sharing a video of the late singer performing. She noted that he would "forever be in our hearts."

Marc Anthony

The Puerto Rican singer and father shared several pictures of himself with the late singer thanking him for the great legacy he leaves behind.

Ricky Martin

Martin was another artist who shared photos with the late "Volver volver" singer noting that his "heart is broken" over the news.