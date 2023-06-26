The Siete Foods co-founder discusses how her food brand is committing $2 million to helping other family owned and operated businesses.

Whether the one we are born into or the one we choose, our tribe can be a lifeline for the many colorful aspects of the human experience—something that can change the path we ultimately follow.

For Veronica Garza, co-founder and President of Siete Foods, a complete revamp of her health lead her to a bigger opportunity to provide something that was missing within her community.

Siete Foods is a Mexican American brand that provides "better for you" takes on tacos, tortilla chips and more—a company that was built up from the ground up by the Garzas. Now, Veronica and her tribu are looking to help others continue to grow their negocios.

"What helped most on my family's journey to building our business was that we did it together. It was intimidating to enter the food industry as Latinos, but going at it as a family and having a community of people who supported us when we needed it most helped us confidently build a business that we are proud of today," Garza explains to People Chica.

The entreprenuer and Chica Boss also discusses the monumental commitment Siete is pledging through their Juntos Fund (folks can apply here) and how she hopes to impact Latino-owned small businesses.

Garza family of Siete Foods Credit: Courtesy of Siete Foods

As a Latino-owned and operated business, you have an acute understanding of the hurdles that may present themselves when someone embarks on the path of entrepreneurship. What has been the biggest lesson you've learned that you would share with someone looking to start their own business?

My advice to someone wanting to start a business of their own would be to ask for help and lean on people when you need it. That can look like meeting with a mentor or simply reaching out to a trusted friend or family member for support.

What helped most on my family's journey to building our business was that we did it together. It was intimidating to enter the food industry as Latinos, but going at it as a family and having a community of people who supported us when we needed it most helped us confidently build a business that we are proud of today.

You've announced that you will commit $2 million to support Latino-owned businesses through your Juntos Fund over five years. Why was this pledge important for you to make?

At Siete, we're dedicated to supporting communities who need it most. With the Latino population in the U.S. being the world's third-largest GDP yet remaining systematically underfunded, we felt called to support our community. We've committed ourselves to bridging this gap through our Siete Juntos Fund.

Siete Foods Credit: Courtesy of Siete Foods

It felt natural to make this special part of our mission a multi-year commitment. We feel that making this commitment will ensure consistency and lead to more lasting change by allowing the program to sustain its efforts over time rather than simply on a year-to-year basis.

What is your hope for the businesses you want to help?

From the start, Siete Foods was made possible by the family, friends, and community that supported and encouraged us. Today, we want to support Latino entrepreneurs in much the same way through our Siete Juntos Fund.