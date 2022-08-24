The iconic brand celebrates its 40th anniversary by venturing into the digital realm.

If you're anything like we were as kids, you grew up coveting this brand and you may still have one of their seemingly unbreakable duffel bags in your closet—the one and only Vera Bradley.

Known for their recognizable quilted fabrics in almost psychedelic cottage-core prints, the company founded in 1982 is taking a bold leap into the future with a launch in the metaverse.

For their 40-year anniversary, Vera Bradley is "bridging the digital and physical worlds" through an NFT collection that seeks to help women explore and learn more about Web3.

Vera Bradley Credit: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

In a press release, the iconic brand notes that "the Heritage Pass will be a standardized token featuring dynamic imagery of the iconic Jilly Bag in four heritage prints [and] will come with a limited-edition Jilly Bag in one of the four special heritage prints featured in the NFTs."

As of September 14, 440 Heritage Passes will be available for public sale for $82 or its equivalent in Ethereum.

Vera Bradley Credit: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

Additionally, the brand is launching a second collection of NFTs in honor of their iconic prints.

"The 1982 Collection will be comprised of 1,982 generative backgrounds derived from 40 archived prints to commemorate the year the company was founded," they announced.