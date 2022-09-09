Red Carpet Recap: All Out Glamour at the Venice Film Festival
Drawing to a close on September 10, the Italian film festival seen as the precursor to awards season has inspired actors to bring their fashion A game. Here are a few of our favorite looks from the newest generation of stars.
Ana de Armas
The Cuban actress and star of Blonde channeled her role as Marilyn Monroe with this baby pink Louis Vuitton ode to old Hollywood glamour.
Tessa Thompson
We saw several jaw-dropping looks from the actress with Panamanian and Mexican roots, but her mesh look from label Interior paired with a blonde wig stood out as a total transformation.
Florence Pugh
In a press tour that's been filled with serious intrigue, the star of Don't Worry, Darling brought some extra drama to the red carpet with her glittering Valentino gown.
Harry Styles
Pugh's costar brought his signature 70s-inspired glam to the carpet, pairing a Gucci suit with white boots and a plethora of rings.
Sadie Sink
The Stranger Things breakout star wowed us with her gorgeous red waves and lilac Alexander McQueen dress, assuring us she'll be a red carpet darling for years to come.
Camila Mendes
Joining the group of Latinas killing it on the red carpet, the actress with Brazilian roots opted for a low-cut Armani gown with statement sleeves paired with a permanently wind-swept updo.
Sydney Sweeney
The Euphoria star delivered classy elegance wearing a black Armani gown adorned with a satin bow.
Timothée Chalamet
Men's fashion on the red carpet can often feel predictable, but the Dune actor blew us away with his backless crimson halter top and matching trousers from Haider Ackermann.