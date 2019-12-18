"The U.N. estimates there are 4.5 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela worldwide, and it projects the number to increase to 6.5 million by December 2020," Atencio adds. "Aside from the socioeconomic impact of this exodus on the receiving countries, there are alarming reports of exploitation and abuse."

In this photo, taken this month, a Venezuelan migrant feeds her child as she begs in the streets of La Paz. According to reports, thousands of Venezuelans fleeing economic and political devastation at home are now starting to arrive in Bolivia.