This #TastyTuesday we're taking you into the corazón of Mexico with this hearty stew.

Delight in Comfort and Culture With this Pressure Cooker Vegetarian Pozole Recipe

As we continue to celebrate la cultura this Hispanic Heritage Month, delighting in some of our favorite recipes is a must.

Pozole is a traditional Mexican dish that is typically made with hominy, meats such as chicken or pork and garnished with avocado, radish, limes, chile peppers and others yummy ingredients.

There are three main types of pozole: white, red and green. What distinguishes each of the colors? The ingredients used to make the respective sauces.

This #TastyTuesday, we're bringing you a vegetarian variation of this delightful stew that you can make in your pressure cooker with ease. Enjoy!

Pozole Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

1 pound of tomatillos, husked and quartered

½ cup of fresh cilantro leaves, stemmed and chopped

2 tablespoons of lime juice

1 teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoons of olive oil

1 large white onion, chopped

1 small poblano pepper, seeded and chopped

1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

1 teaspoon of dried Mexican oregano

2 (15.5 ounces) cans of white hominy, drained and rinsed

2 (15.5 ounces) cans of pinto beans, drained and rinsed

3 cups of vegetable broth

Preparation:

Add tomatillos, cilantro, lime juice, and salt to a blender. Blend until smooth. Set aside. Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Add olive oil, onion, poblano, and jalapeno. Cook for four minutes. Add garlic, cumin, and oregano; cook for one minute. Hit Cancel. Pour tomatillo sauce into the pot. Add hominy, pinto beans and vegetable broth. Stir to combine. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to the manufacturer's instructions and set the timer for 20 minutes. Allow 20 minutes for pressure to build. Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to the manufacturer's instructions, about five minutes. Ladle into bowls and garnish as desired.