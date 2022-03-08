The Colombian comedian is sharing this delicious plant-based recipe from his restaurant The VSPOT in New York.

Satisfy Your "Chicharron" Cravings With This Vegetarian Recipe from Comedian Alex Carabaño

Craving chicharron but want to cut down on the calories or try a vegetarian version?

Comedian and restauranteur Alex Carabaño has shared his exquisite plant-based chicharron recipe from the menu of his vegetarian restaurants Vspot and Vspot Express in New York City. Carabaño, who follows the diet himself, has come up with plant-based alternatives to home cooked Colombian food so that people everywhere can enjoy healthy and delicious recipes despite their dietary preferences.

"I prepare a crunchy vegetarian 'pork rind' that is [made] with a type of white meat [seitan] that you can find in most supermarkets," Carabaño told People en Español. "It's made strictly with vegetarian ingredients. It's a healthier, yet delicious, cholesterol-free option for that Hispanic craving we all love."

Try it at home and enjoy!

Chicharrón vegetariano "Chef" Alex Carabaño The VSPOT & VSPOT Express Credit: Cortesía: The VSPOT & VSPOT Express

Ingredients:

For chicharron:

2 cups chopped seitan (preferably use Blackbird seitan, available at Publix or Whole Foods)

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1/2 green lemon, cut into slices

For marinade:

1 cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon garlic powder or pressed

1 teaspoon cumin powder

For seasoning mix:

1 packet seasoning powder of your choice

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder or pressed

1 pinch paprika

Directions:

STEP 1: In a bowl mix the marinade of soy sauce, garlic, cumin and vinegar. Set aside.

STEP 2: In another large bowl mix the seasoning with the cumin, garlic and paprika. Reserve.

STEP 3: Dice the seitan into about 2-inch cubes and press down lightly to create little cracks and holes for the marinade to penetrate and help the pork rind crisp up as you fry.

STEP 4: Soak the seitan in the marinade making sure that it is well covered by the juices (leave approximately 15-30 minutes for best results).

STEP 5: In a large pot or fryer, heat enough oil—preferably olive oil— so that the seitan pieces float and are well fried.

STEP 6: Deep fry the seitan until crispy and golden, or caramel colored.

STEP 7: Transfer to an absorbent paper plate.

STEP 8: Place the fried seitan in a bowl with the chopped onion and seasoning.

STEP 9: Serve on another plate (removing excess seasoning) accompanied by fresh limes and sweet or spicy sauce as an accompaniment (optional).