Cozy Up to Fall Flavors With This Vegan Pumpkin Bisque

If you're worried about what to do with the leftover pumpkin from your Jack-o'-Lantern, fret no more!

This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you a vegan pumpkin bisque recipe that's packed with delicious spices, fall flavors and creamy coconut milk.

¡Disfruta!

Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato

1 small pumpkin or buttercup squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes (4 cups)

3 large carrots, peeled and cut in half

2 large red onions, halved

¼ cup cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon flaked sea salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon ground allspice

1 pinch ground white pepper

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 pinch ground black pepper

4 cups vegetable stock

2 (13.5 ounce) cans coconut milk

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Wrap sweet potato in aluminum foil; place on an oven-safe dish to catch drips.

Step 2: Bake in the preheated oven until soft, about 45 minutes.

Step 3: While the sweet potato is roasting, place pumpkin, carrots, and onions on a baking pan. Brush with olive oil; sprinkle with salt, allspice, and white pepper.

Step 4: Bake in the preheated oven until soft, 30 to 40 minutes.

Step 5: Peel the sweet potato and squash when cool enough to handle. Transfer to a large saucepan; add carrots, onions, nutmeg, cumin, coriander, ginger, salt, and pepper. Stir in chicken stock and coconut milk. Bring soup to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until fragrant, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 6: Puree soup using an immersion blender until smooth.