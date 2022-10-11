Cozy Up to Fall Flavors With This Vegan Pumpkin Bisque
If you're worried about what to do with the leftover pumpkin from your Jack-o'-Lantern, fret no more!
This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you a vegan pumpkin bisque recipe that's packed with delicious spices, fall flavors and creamy coconut milk.
¡Disfruta!
Ingredients:
- 1 large sweet potato
- 1 small pumpkin or buttercup squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes (4 cups)
- 3 large carrots, peeled and cut in half
- 2 large red onions, halved
- ¼ cup cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon flaked sea salt, or to taste
- ½ teaspoon ground allspice
- 1 pinch ground white pepper
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 pinch ground black pepper
- 4 cups vegetable stock
- 2 (13.5 ounce) cans coconut milk
Directions:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Wrap sweet potato in aluminum foil; place on an oven-safe dish to catch drips.
Step 2: Bake in the preheated oven until soft, about 45 minutes.
Step 3: While the sweet potato is roasting, place pumpkin, carrots, and onions on a baking pan. Brush with olive oil; sprinkle with salt, allspice, and white pepper.
Step 4: Bake in the preheated oven until soft, 30 to 40 minutes.
Step 5: Peel the sweet potato and squash when cool enough to handle. Transfer to a large saucepan; add carrots, onions, nutmeg, cumin, coriander, ginger, salt, and pepper. Stir in chicken stock and coconut milk. Bring soup to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until fragrant, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat.
Step 6: Puree soup using an immersion blender until smooth.
You can find the original recipe here.