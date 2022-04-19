This #TastyTuesday People Chica is bringing you a fun and delicious recipe for vegan tacos with a sweet, refreshing twist.

These Vegan Jackfruit Tacos With Mango Slaw Will Give Your Day a Tropical Twist

Taco Tuesday has finally arrived, and with it, another mouthwatering taco recipe.

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, People Chica is sharing a delicious recipe which uses some of the best ingredients our pacha mama has to offer and creating the most delightful of tacos.

This recipe is low on calories, big on flavor and will give your tastebuds something to look forward to.

Serve it with lime wedges for an extra citrus-y kick!

Jackfruit Tacos Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

For the Mango Slaw

½ cup finely shredded green cabbage

¼ cup finely shredded red cabbage

¼ cup chopped fresh mango

1 medium carrot, shredded

1 medium jalapeño pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1 ½ tablespoons mayonnaise

½ medium lime, juiced

For Tacos

1 (14 oz) can green jackfruit in brine, drained

1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

¼ teaspoon taco seasoning, or to taste

3 (6 in) corn tortillas, or more to taste

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro, or to taste (Optional)

Preparation:

Combine green and red cabbage, mango, carrot, jalapeño, mayonnaise and lime juice for slaw in a large mixing bowl. Mix well until all ingredients are coated with mayonnaise, and set aside. For the tacos, gently pull jackfruit flesh apart as you would for pulled pork or chicken, discarding any seeds or pods. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add shredded jackfruit and taco seasoning. Cook and stir until heated through and blended with seasoning, about 2 to 3 minutes. Meanwhile, heat another skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add tortillas and heat for 15 to 30 seconds per side. Once jackfruit and tortillas are ready, add the desired serving of jackfruit to each tortilla and top with slaw and cilantro.