From skin care to perfume, here are some of our favorite ways to use this affordable product.

9 Vaseline Beauty Hacks You Need to Know About ASAP

Latinas love a good beauty hack. Among the many that we've heard our mamás and tías recommend throughout the years, Vaseline has always been a major hit.

Petroleum jelly (aka petrolatum) was originally marketed for medical uses such as healing scrapes and burns, but the ingredient goes far beyond just wound care.

It's important to note, while the name sounds really similar to standard petroleum, aka the kind we pump into cars, petrolatum is a very different refined substance that was first used by Native Americans and is completely safe for use on your skin.

Follow along as we break down some of our favorite uses so you can take full advantage of your tub of vaselina.

Vaseline, skin care Vaseline skin care hacks | Credit: Getty Images

Slugging 101

By now, you've probably heard of this skin care trend that's been around for ages.

Simply dampen your skin, apply your favorite moisturizer or hydrating serum and follow up with a thin layer of Vaseline (this same technique works on lips as well!).

While Vaseline isn't a moisturizer, i.e. it doesn't hydrate your skin, it is an excellent occlusive, meaning it traps in natural moisture and any products you've added.

Dry Winter Skin

If you already have dry skin, the harsh winter weather may make it a lot worse.

Vaseline will help repair irritated skin all over, from chapped lips to cracked heels.

"No-Makeup" Look

Looking to get ready quickly with little-to-no makeup?

A touch of petroleum jelly on your lashes or in your eyebrows can go a long way in helping define these areas of the face, and pro-MUAs like Mario Dedivanovic of Makeup by Mario even use it on the high points of the cheeks like a highlighter.

Cuticle Care

Before and after your manicure, a little Vaseline can make a big difference.

Carefully apply to your cuticles before a DIY mani to catch stray polish and add a touch once dry to keep them looking perfect.

Eye Makeup Remover

The natural oils in Vaseline help lift stubborn products, including waterproof mascara, liquid liner and even lash glue.

Self Tan Savior

At-home tanning products can often cling to dry spots like ankles or wrists.

Dabbing on a little of this ointment beforehand will help you achieve a more even glow.

Fragrance Boost

Did you know that Vaseline can help extend the life of perfume?

Add a touch before you spray to prevent your favorite scent from evaporating as quickly.

Hair Tamer

If your gel or hairspray isn't doing the trick, thick petroleum jelly can be just as effective in a pinch at getting those baby hairs or flyaways down.

Jewelry Helper

If you haven't worn your favorite earrings in a minute, it may prove to be a bit harder than usual, but rubbing a little Vaseline on your earlobe should help them slide right in.