What to Know About Zac Efron's Rumored New Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares

Is Zac Efron dating again? Paparazzi recently photographed the actor, 32, at a beachside cafe in Australia having brunch with Vanessa Valladares, now rumored to be his girlfriend. A source tells People that the stunning beauty, 25, met the High School Musical star in June in Australia when she was working at Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

"Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together," the source said. "You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house."

Image zoom Media Mode/The Grosby Group

Efron's last relationship was with Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro, 24, in March 2019. He previously dated his High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens and has also been romantically linked to his Baywatch co-star Alexandria Daddario and to actresses Michelle Rodriguez and Halston Sage.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple were spotted holding hands at The Farm, a trendy restaurant in Byron Bay. The aspiring model looked casual and relaxed in aviator sunglasses, a blue button-up shirt, and minimal makeup.

Though fans are curious about Efron's new friend, she keeps a very private, low-key profile. The curly-haired Valladares shares photos of herself on Instagram enjoying the beach, swimming in underwater caves, hanging out with friends, and showing off her bohemian style.