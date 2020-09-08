What to Know About Zac Efron's Rumored New Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares
The pair met in Australia earlier this summer.
Is Zac Efron dating again? Paparazzi recently photographed the actor, 32, at a beachside cafe in Australia having brunch with Vanessa Valladares, now rumored to be his girlfriend. A source tells People that the stunning beauty, 25, met the High School Musical star in June in Australia when she was working at Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.
"Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together," the source said. "You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house."
Efron's last relationship was with Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro, 24, in March 2019. He previously dated his High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens and has also been romantically linked to his Baywatch co-star Alexandria Daddario and to actresses Michelle Rodriguez and Halston Sage.
The Daily Mail reports that the couple were spotted holding hands at The Farm, a trendy restaurant in Byron Bay. The aspiring model looked casual and relaxed in aviator sunglasses, a blue button-up shirt, and minimal makeup.
Though fans are curious about Efron's new friend, she keeps a very private, low-key profile. The curly-haired Valladares shares photos of herself on Instagram enjoying the beach, swimming in underwater caves, hanging out with friends, and showing off her bohemian style.
According to TMZ, Efron started house-hunting in Byron Bay back in August, as he'd tired of Hollywood and its lack of privacy. He's also mentioned wanting to leave Los Angeles in his Netflix show Down to Earth. In July, he was seen hanging out with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, who own a $20 million mansion near Byron Bay.