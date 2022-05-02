Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Celebrate Gigi's Sweet 16 With This Special Tribute
Sunday would have marked Gianna "Gigi" Bryant's sweet 16. Gigi was a basketball star on the rise, whose love and devotion for the sport inspired people everywhere. To celebrate the Mambacita's "Sweet Sixteen" her mother, sister and other important organizations celebrated her legacy.
Daddy's Girl Turns 16
Gigi and her late NBA star father, Kobe Bryant, shared a love for basketball. She was one of Kobe and Vanessa's eldest daughters, and is survived by Natalia, Capri and Bianka.
Play Gigi's Way
Through her passion for basketball and love for her family, Gigi inspired other young women to chase their dreams even after her passing.
She inherited her famous father's love for the sport and aspired to one day join the WNBA.
Gigi's jersey was the No. 2 at Harbor Day School and Mamba Sports Academy.
A Message Straight for Heaven
Her eldest sister, Natalia, showed her sisterly love on Instagram with a heartfelt message, "happy sweet sixteen my dearest gigi♥️I love you to the moon and back 🌙forever & always."
Mambacitas Forever
Vanessa Bryant dedicated several posts to her late daughter showing her love and admiration for the teen. "Happy 16th birthday baby girl. I love you Gigi! We miss you so much. ❤️ #MAMBACITA #5106," she wrote alongside a video of Gigi playing basketball.
"I Got This"
In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kobe Bryant revealed his daughter's plan was to take over the family legacy.
"[Gianna] will be standing next to me, and [fans] will be like, 'You gotta have a boy. You and [wife Vanessa] gotta have a boy, you gotta have somebody carry on the tradition, the legacy,'" he explained.
He continued, "And she's like, 'Oh! I got this. Don't need no boy for that! I got this.'"
Sweet 16 Sneakers
In honor of Gigi's sweet 16, Nike created a special edition pair of their Kobe sneakers.
MAMBACITA x DANNIJO
Additionally, the Mambacita Sports Foundation brought back the MAMBACITA x DANNIJO collection to celebrate.
All proceeds go to the foundation.
Her Legacy Lives On
On Gigi's birthday, the foundation officially opened the Kobe and Gianna Bryant Dream Court at Pearson Park in Anaheim, CA.
The court included a gorgeous mural painted in the shape of a butterfly.