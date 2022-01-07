The Bryant women are having a great time in the snow to welcome 2022. This week, Vanessa Bryant has shared multiple photos and videos alongside her daughters with late NBA star Kobe Bryant, Bianka, Capri, and Natalia.

In the videos, the whole family is seen having a blast in Wyoming skiing, snowboarding, and in the case of Capri—who is not a big fan of the cold—even eating a little bit of snow.

"That's the good stuff," Vanessa told the two-year-old as she stuffed her mouth with slush. "Not this stuff," she warned when she tried to eat dirty snow "that's yucky because people step on it...that's perfect, it's like a little snow cone."

Bryant Family Credit: Instagram/Vanessa Bryant

Unlike her older sisters, the winter activities were not of Capri's interest, preferring snowball fights and time with mom instead.

"When it's -12° and she's like, 'Snow…. No…. Cold' and I'm trying to get her to love it," Bryant wrote on a post where she is trying to get the youngest of her three daughters to join the family love for the powder. "It's an L for mom dukes. ❄️❄️❄️❄️ #CaliGirls 🌴"

Natalia, who recently wrapped up her first semester at the University of Southern California, showed off her skiing and snowboarding skills in several videos. Meanwhile, 5-year-old Bianka took snowboarding and skiing lessons while wearing a light blue tutu.

"Go B.B! (This is where Gigi and Nani learned to snowboard). 💔 ❤️🏂🏂🏂🏂 🧬" Bryant wrote.

Bryant Family Credit: Instagram/Vanessa Bryant

The family recently celebrated Christmas remembering Kobe and Gigi with a touching message. The anniversary of the tragic death is coming up on January 26.

"Happy Holidays. ❤️, The Bryant Family," Vanessa captioned the carousel post that included the last Christmas photo they took with the late NBA star and her daughter.

She added, "Always together, never apart. Together forever in our hearts."