Vanessa Bryant shared all the details behind the handsome new addition to the family on Instagram.

Vanessa Bryant and Her Girls Are So "Happy" With The Newest Member of Their Family

There's a new [and furry] leading man in the lives of the Bryant girls—a German Shepherd named Loki!

Vanessa Bryant introduced the world to the latest addition to their family via Instagram on March 9 with several photos of their furbaby fully embraced by daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, who she shares with the late Kobe Bryant.

"My girls are happy. ❤️ Big Boy~ Loki 🐕 #GermanShepard," Vanessa shared alongside a picture where the pup is flashing a wide smile alongside his new leading ladies.

Vanessa Bryant Dog Credit: Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

In a second shot, Natalia is hugging Loki as Bianka and Capri pose next to her beaming with joy.

Last month, the family said goodbye to their beloved dog Crucio, a black Labrador retriever. The mother of four shared loving words for her loyal companion in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"We love you, Crucio. Thank you for everything sweet boy," Vanessa wrote in a post dedicated to the pet who comforted her during some of the most trying times of her life. "Thank you for watching over us. We're going to miss you #GoodBoy #RestEasy."

Vanessa Bryant Credit: Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Loki is set to share a home with the Bryant's gray French bulldog, Bobby, who joined the family in June 2020.