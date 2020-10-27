Vanessa Guillen's Family Appears on 'Red Table Talk: The Estefans'

In this exclusive clip, the family's lawyer offers a theory on what she thinks happened between Vanessa and her killer.

On Wednesday, Vanessa Guillen's mother, Gloria Guillen, and her sisters, Mayra and Lupe, will appear on the new episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans to talk about Vanessa's death at the Fort Hood army base in Texas. Guillen, 20, was last seen alive on April 22 at Fort Hood; two months later, her remains were found near the base.

In an emotional conversation with Gloria Estefan, Gloria Guillen said that she noticed something was wrong with Vanessa before her murder and explained why she feels there is more to the story surrounding her daughter's death. Her sisters also spoke about their experience and discussed the important work they're doing to ensure this tragedy never happens again.

In this exclusive clip, the Guillen family's lawyer, Natalie Khawam, joins the Red Table to share her theory about what happened the night of Vanessa's death. "I think that she told him, 'Get off, leave me alone, stop,' and they had a duel there," Khawan says of Vanessa and her attacker. "I think he went at her. She's a strong girl, she's fit for duty, and I'm sure it was just very aggressive."

In the summer, police attempted to arrest Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, in connection with Vanessa's disappearance, but he shot and killed himself as authorities were closing in. Robinson's girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, 22, was arrested on federal charges of tampering with evidence and was also accused of helping Robinson dispose of Guillen's body. Aguilar, who pleaded not guilty, is due in court on November 30.

Recently, Army officials conducted an investigation into the death of Guillen and determined that she died "in the line of duty," which entitles her family to certain benefits. "The Army conducts a line of duty determination for all soldier deaths," Fort Hood officials said in a statement, which also noted that Guillen's family had been told about the results of the investigation.