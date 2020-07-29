Vanessa Guillen's Family Is Traveling to Washington, D.C. for a Rally

They're going to the capital to introduce the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill, which would allow victims of sexual harassment in the military to report abuse to a third-party agency.

The fight for justice for Vanessa Guillen continues. Following the discovery of Guillen's remains, the soldier's family, friends, and supporters are traveling to Washington, D.C. this week for a rally and to introduce the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill, which will allow victims of sexual harassment in the military to report abuse to a third-party agency. The family’s attorney, Natalie Khawam, said she set a meeting with President Trump for the Guillen family, who is asking supporters to join them on July 30 for a march from the Capitol to the White House. “It’s like a fox in the hen house,” Khawam told The Guardian. “This is an epidemic in our military system, in our culture. It’s cultivated in that place.”

In June, Guillen's family made allegations that the soldier was sexually harassed while at Fort Hood. Prior to her disappearance in April, she confided to her mother and friends about the incident on the military base. Shortly after human remains were discovered near the Leon River in June, Army investigators confirmed that the remains belonged to Guillen.

Over 4,000 women and non-binary veterans and active-duty members have signed a letter directed at the Department of Defense and congressional leadership in support of the Guillen family. “I just want justice. I want that bill to be passed because at the end of the day, we're all human,” Lupe Guillen, the solider's sister, told ABC News. “At the end of the day, we all deserve to be respected, especially the ones that put their lives at risk every [day].”