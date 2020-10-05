Vanessa Guillen's Memorial Vandalized in Texas

On Friday, League of United Latin American Citizens, a Latino civil rights organization, released a video that shows a person running through a memorial for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen in Killeen, Texas. The man was seen kicking candles and flowers, and the organization has asked the public to help identify him.

"I would ask that we focus on reminding the community that the mural is there to bring the community together and bring awareness to sexual assault, sexual harassment, and its prevention," LULAC district director Analuisa Tapia said in a statement. "Our community has already been damaged by the loss of one too many soldiers. We ask that we collectively take care of the mural as we honor our service members who live in that silent combat."

According to KCEN, the memorial has since been cleaned up. The incident occurred a few days after what would have been Guillen's 21st birthday. Representative Sylvia Garcia presented a bill on Guillen's birthday to honor the soldier's memory. "Today, Vanessa Guillén should be celebrating her 21st birthday. In honor of her memory, I introduced a bill to rename a post office in Houston in honor of Vanessa's legacy," she tweeted. "This won't bring her back, but I hope it will be a lasting tribute in her name."

Guillen was last seen alive on April 22 in the parking lot of her squadron headquarters. Her disappearance, coupled with claims she made to her family about being sexually harassed on the base, generated national concern, with calls for help fueled by celebrities and other high-profile figures. Her dismembered remains were found near the base two months later.