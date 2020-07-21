Vanessa Guillen's Grandmother Says Goodbye to the Soldier

Last week, Lorenza Almanza, the grandmother of Vanessa Guillen, traveled by bus from Mexico to Houston, Texas, to say goodbye to her granddaughter. "That justice be done is what I ask of my most holy father and the Army, because she did not deserve those things that they did to her," Almanza said in an interview with Telemundo. "She was an innocent girl, why did they do those things to her?"

Guillen’s body was found last month, more than two months after she was last seen at Fort Hood on April 22. Aaron Robinson, a suspect in her murder, killed himself as police moved in to arrest him. In July, a woman identified as Robinson's girlfriend was arrested and accused of helping Robinson dispose of the body; she has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of tampering with evidence.

Almanza made the long journey from Río Grande in the Mexican state of Zacatecas to not only say goodbye to her granddaughter but to comfort her daughter, Gloria Guillen. "God knows how they made my daughter suffer," Almanza said. She said the last time she saw Vanessa was in December of last year, and remembered her as a loving and joyful woman.