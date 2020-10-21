Vanessa Guillen's Death Grants Her Family Access to Certain Military Benefits

On Tuesday, Army officials conducted an investigation on the death of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen and determined that she died "in the line of duty," which entitles her family to certain benefits. "The Army conducts a line of duty determination for all soldier deaths," Fort Hood officials said in a statement, which also noted that Guillen's family had been told about the results of the investigation.

"This determination establishes that the Guillen family is entitled to a variety of Army benefits for Vanessa's service to our nation," the statement reads. "Typically these benefits include compensation to immediately help the family with expenses, funeral with full military honors, the Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance, and final pay and allowances."

Guillen, 20, was last seen alive on April 22 at Fort Hood; two months later, her remains were found near the base. Police attempted to arrest Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, in connection with her disappearance, but he shot and killed himself as authorities were closing in. Robinson's girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, 22, was arrested on federal charges of tampering with evidence and was also accused of helping Robinson dispose of Guillen's body. Aguilar, who pleaded not guilty, is due in court on November 30.