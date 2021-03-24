Vanessa Bryant Gets Tattoo Tribute for Her Daughter Gianna

The 13-year-old was killed alongside her father Kobe Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash last year.

On Tuesday, Vanessa Bryant shared that she got a new tattoo in honor of her 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died alongside Kobe Bryant and seven others in a tragic helicopter accident last year. Tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado inked her arm with the word "Mambacita," Gianna's nickname.

Vanessa revealed that it took "8 hours to decide on the font" for the tattoo, which has a heart over the "i" and a butterfly at the end of the word.

"Mambacita ❤️🦋 #Gianna #Gigi #2," she captioned the photo of the new tattoo.

Her oldest daughter Natalia, 18, got a tattoo as well. Vanessa added that it was Natalia's fourth tattoo and at one point she was sleeping during the session.

"Thx @nikkohurtado @nataliabryant tatt #4 #Muse #MambaSheath 🌺 (Euphoric IMO 🤷🏻‍♀️)," Vanessa captioned the video.

This isn't the first time Vanessa has documented her tattoo sessions honoring her late family members. In June, Vanessa shared several videos of herself getting tattooed in honor of her husband and daughter. "I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me," she wrote of the ink on her neck.

"@nikkohurtado came through for me," she added. "Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback."

Vanessa recently spoke to People for the magazine's Women Changing the World issue and talked about what her life has been like after losing Kobe and Gianna last year. "I can't say that I'm strong every day," she said. "I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next."