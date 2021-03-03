Vanessa Bryant Talks About Her Life After Losing Kobe and Gianna Bryant

In a new cover story for People magazine's Women Changing the World issue, Vanessa Bryant talked about what her life has been like after losing Kobe and Gianna Bryant last year. "I can't say that I'm strong every day," she said. "I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next."

The NBA legend, 41, and the couple's 13-year-old daughter died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020, and Vanessa, 38, had to deal with grieving while taking care of her other daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 20 months.

"This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," she shared. "Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

She has used her grief to continue Kobe and Gianna's legacy by taking over the creative projects left unfinished at Granity Studios, Kobe's multimedia company. Vanessa also relaunched the late basketball star's charitable nonprofit as Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, to help empower young girls and provide equal opportunities to underserved athletes.

"I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going," she said. "They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways."