Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, expressed her grief in a new Instagram post shared on Monday, two weeks after the deaths of the NBA star and their teen daughter Gianna on January 26. “I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words.” she wrote. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?”

Vanessa, 37, married the basketball star in 2001 and had four daughters with him. She added in her Instagram post that she is sharing her pain with the hope of helping others heal after losing a loved one. “I’m so mad,” she continued. “She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters.”

She also asked her followers to continue praying for all the victims of this tragedy. “Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi, but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”