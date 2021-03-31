Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Her Daughter's Acceptance to USC

On Tuesday, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share the news that her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant, 18, got into the University of Southern California. "I got in!" Natalia said in a video while wearing a USC sweatshirt. Her mother wrote: "Tears of joy. I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!"

She also praised her daughter for working so hard and said she wishes the late Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna were around to celebrate her latest accomplishment. "Your hard work and dedication was so worth it," Vanessa said. "You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"

She proceeded to celebrate the teen with custom sneakers and decorations in the school colors of USC. "Congratulations Nani Banani!!!!!!" Vanessa wrote. "If you wouldn't have been accepted I would've had to have stabbed these balloons in the guest room and have thrown all this away. 😩😩Thank goodness you got in 😃❤️🤞🏽 I had these shoes made for @nataliabryant in hopes she'd get in to her top school.🤞🏽Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always Principessa."

Vanessa has been sharing Natalia's college acceptances to other schools like Loyola Marymount University, the University of California at Irvine, and NYU, but was always hoping that the model would stay in California. "So cute. NYU is one of her top schools..@nataliabryant chose not to apply [early decision] to her top five schools," she shared. "I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever."