On Monday, Vanessa Bryant called out rapper Meek Mill for a leaked song that refers to her husband Kobe Bryant's tragic helicopter crash. The song, "Don't Worry," features Lil Baby and includes the lyric, "If I ever lack I'm goin' out with my choppa, it be another Kobe."

The widow took to her Instagram Stories to direct a message to Meek Mill. "Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period," she wrote. "I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this."

She added: "If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Image zoom Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Last week, fans called out the rapper for the disrespectful track. He responded to the backlash on Twitter. "Somebody promo a narrative and y'all follow it," he wrote. "Y'all internet antics cannot stop me .... s*** like zombie land or something! Lol."

However, on Tuesday, Meek Mill said on Twitter that he apologized to Vanessa Bryant in private.

"I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public," he wrote. "Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!"