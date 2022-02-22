Vanessa Bryant Presents Kobe & Gigi WNBA Advocacy Award to Chris Paul

The widow of Kobe Bryant bestowed the Phoenix Suns point guard with the inaugural award at the 2022 NBA All-Star game on Sunday.

Vanessa Bryant appeared at Sunday's NBA All-Star game for a special commemoration.

The widow of late NBA-star Kobe Bryant presented the inaugural Kobe & Gigi WNBA Advocacy Award to Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul. The annual award honors the memory of Kobe, who was a supporter of the WNBA, and daughter Gianna "Gigi" who aspired to play in the organization to continue her father's legacy.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star guard was named the first recipient for his "significant contributions to the advancement of girls' and women's basketball, and advocacy for the WNBA," according to a WNBA statement.

"This games means so much to me and my family... to receive this award is an absolute honor," Paul wrote on Instagram. "My daughter recently started hooping and while I'm excited for her, I'm most excited for the future of the sport. For all the women hooping today, paving the way and serving as role models to the next generation... all we can do as men is show up to support them in any way we can!! Thank you @wnba vanessabryant 🙏🏾."

According to the release, the award aims to "honor advocates and influencers who use their time, talent, and platform to raise awareness for the WNBA, and women's and girls' basketball in various ways."

At Sunday's event, Vanessa graced the court in an all black ensemble at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland alongside Paul and his nine year old daughter Cameron.

Vanessa Bryant Credit: Instagram/Vanessa Bryant

"Congratulations on winning the #KobeandGigiBryantAdvocacyAward 🧡🧡 @cp3 !!!" she wrote on Instagram next to a group photo. Adding, "We held it together," in a video where she can be seen getting emotional at the ceremony.

Before the award presentation, the mother of four had expressed her gratitude toward Adam Silver, Commissioner of the NBA, for the Kobe Bryant Trophy and a heartfelt note enclosed with the accolade.

Kobe Credit: Instagram/Vanessa Bryant

"Dear Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri: Enclosed is the newly designed Kobe Bryant Trophy which will be awarded annually to the NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player. The trophy is a tribute to Kobe's legendary career that set records and inspired generations of basketball fans," the note said. "We all continue to miss Kobe dearly and we hope this award serves as a meaningful way to honor and celebrate his remarkable legacy in our league forever. I look forward to seeing you in Cleveland if you are able to attend."