Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Her Birthday With Her Daughters and a Letter From Kobe Bryant

It's been just over three months since the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash, and this week, Bryant's wife Vanessa remembered her late husband in a moving Instagram post. Vanessa celebrated her birthday by opening the last letter the basketball star had written to her before his passing. "Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi," she wrote. "I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today."

La La Anthony responded, "That’s beautiful V. Today is your day. We celebrate you. We love you. We got your back forever." Vanessa also shared that Kobe had a picture of her being held up by an angel drawn on the card. "Missing the love of my life and my sweet little mamacita," she added.

She celebrated her 38th birthday on Cinco de Mayo with daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, who ordered flowers and piñatas for their mom. While this has no doubt been an extraordinarily hard time for the Bryant family, they managed to spend the day with smiles.

Vanessa also shared a photo of her youngest daughter, Capri, who she believes looks like Kobe. In the picture, Capri is wearing an outfit that once belonged to Gianna.

A couple of days before her own birthday, Vanessa celebrated Gianna, who would have been 14 on May 1. "I miss you so much every day," she wrote. "I wish I could wake up and have you here with me."