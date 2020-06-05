Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Gianna’s 8th-Grade Graduation

The 14-year-old died in a helicopter crash earlier this year along with her father, Kobe Bryant, and eight other passengers.

It's been four months since the tragic deaths of Gianna Bryant, her father Kobe Bryant, and eight other passengers in a helicopter accident, but her mother, Vanessa Bryant, is making sure the world doesn't forget her little girl. On Friday, she honored Gigi on what would have been her eighth-grade graduation.

“Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi," Vanessa wrote. "I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you." The image shows Gigi's diploma, surrounded by white flowers.

Vanessa also recently shared a milestone for her youngest daughter, Capri. “My baby!!!!" she captioned an adorable video of her toddler walking for the first time. "So proud of my Koko Bean. Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today."

The mom of four has been holding strong since the deaths of Gianna and Kobe, sharing memories of the two and reflecting on their achievements. Last month, for example, she shared a preview of the upcoming book Geese Are Never Swans, to be released in July by Kobe's publishing company, Granity Studios.