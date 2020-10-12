Vanessa Bryant Congratulates the Lakers on Their NBA Championship Win

She said she wished that her late husband, Kobe Bryant, could be here to see it.

On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers following the team's championship win over the Miami Heat. The team's 17th NBA championship, which now has them tied with the Boston Celtics for the most championships in league history, comes nearly 9 months after Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's death.

Vanessa posted an old photo of Kobe and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka on her Instagram Story, with the message, "Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @Lakers Kobe was right, RP! 'Stay the course — block out the noise.'" She also added, "Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this."

Image zoom IG/Vanessa Bryant

She also celebrated International Day of the Girl Child with a photo of her husband and their daughter Gianna. "National Father\Daughter day," she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags, "#GirlDad #DaddysGirl #Mamba #Mambacita."

The Lakers dedicated their season to the widow's late husband after the basketball legend died in a helicopter crash earlier this year alongside their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others — Payton Chester, 13, Sarah Chester, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

Image zoom

The Lakers won in a 106-93 victory in Game 6 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. This is the team's first championship win since 2010, when Kobe and Pau Gasol led the team to a title win over the Boston Celtics. Kobe played for the Lakers for his entire 20-year basketball career, wearing the jersey numbers 8 and 24.