Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Her Oldest Daughter's Birthday

"Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are," Vanessa wrote on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 18th birthday of her oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant. The mother of four posted several sweet tributes to Natalia on Instagram, including two throwback photos of the teen with her late father, Kobe Bryant, who died alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash last year.

In one shot, Vanessa and Kobe sit on the Los Angeles Lakers court with baby Natalia for a sweet family photo. In the other photo, the NBA legend lovingly holds his baby girl.

"Daddy's little princess, Natalia," Vanessa captioned one of the photos.

Vanessa, who is also mom to daughters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 19 months, shared more photos of Natalia in celebration of her big day.

"Dear Natalia, Happy Birthday! Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are," she wrote. "You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters."

The proud mom went on to call Natalia an "incredible big sister" and "a beautiful role model," adding, "Thank you for being kind, polite, and gracious in everything that you do. You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you're our daughter."