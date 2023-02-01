The "CUFF IT" songstress lights the world on fire as she releases dates for her upcoming world tour.

There's no denying that Beyoncé is the queen of the world.

On February 1, the mamá of three took to Instagram to share the news about her upcoming Renaissance World Tour.

In the photo shared to social media, Beyoncé is donning a glittery cowboy hat while in a sparkly and sultry one-piece with cutouts as she rides a silver sequined horse.

The caption reads, "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023."

Fans of the singer, both celebrity and non-celebrity, flocked to the comments to share their excitement.

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️," while Real Housewives star Nene Leakes said, "Yessssssssssssss🔥."

Beyonce performs at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 Beyoncé surprises fans with the release of her Renaissance World Tour dates. | Credit: Getty Images / Mason Poole/Parkwood Media

Per Beyoncé's official tour website, she will be kicking off her performances in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10 and concluding the European leg in Warsaw, Poland, on June 27.