Vanessa Bryant to Receive $28.85 Million from Los Angeles County
After a long legal battle, widow and mother Vanessa Bryant and her family are getting what they are due.
In 2020, Bryant's late husband Kobe, and daughter Gianna, along with seven others, passed away in a deadly helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA.
Sometime after, photos were leaked from the crash site of both her husband and daugther's bodies—the basis for Bryant's lawsuit against the county of Los Angeles.
PEOPLE reports that Bryant has agreed to a $28.85 million payout from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
The agreement includes also includes any future claims that her surviving daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri may have.
The agreement is still pending final approval from the courts.
Once approved, PEOPLE reports that this will conclude any litigation Bryant may have against L.A. county.