Bryant reaches a final settlement with L.A.'s Board of Supervisors over the photos that were leaked of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna from their fatal helicopter crash.

After a long legal battle, widow and mother Vanessa Bryant and her family are getting what they are due.

In 2020, Bryant's late husband Kobe, and daughter Gianna, along with seven others, passed away in a deadly helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA.

Sometime after, photos were leaked from the crash site of both her husband and daugther's bodies—the basis for Bryant's lawsuit against the county of Los Angeles.

Vanessa Bryant arrives at U.S. Federal Courthouse Vanessa Bryant arrives at U.S. Federal Courthouse | Credit: Getty Images / Irfan Khan

PEOPLE reports that Bryant has agreed to a $28.85 million payout from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The agreement includes also includes any future claims that her surviving daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri may have.

Vanessa Bryant wins $16 million Vanessa Bryant wins $16 million in August of 2022 in a lawsuit against Los Angeles County. | Credit: Getty Images / Robert Gauthier

The agreement is still pending final approval from the courts.