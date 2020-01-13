Hinojosa shares some details from a typical day and names some of the products she swears by.

1. I wake up, then practice some breath work and flow on my Ayurvedic mat by Bennd Yoga with the help of my biodegradable cork block by Yoloha Yoga.

2. I make myself a delicious cup of organic and Rainforest Alliance–certified coffee (that comes in an in-home compostable bag!) by Chikmonk.

3. I walk my dogs and pick up after them with in-home compostable bags from Pet n Pet.

4. While I wait for the shower to warm up, I place a vase or bowl on the floor to collect all the non-used water for watering my plants.