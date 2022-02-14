Valentine's Day has finally arrived—cue the flowers, chocolate and romance.

The first celebration dates back to ancient Roman times, when priests used to deliver "greetings" or help prisoners escape from prison. However, according to History.com, it is said that other origins date back to the pagan celebration of Lupercalia, a festival of fertility that was dedicated to the Roman god of agriculture Faunus as well as the founders of Rome, Romulus and Remus.

Then, in the Middle Ages, English poet Geoffrey Chaucer was the first to mention Valentine's Day in his 1375 poem Parliament of Foules, where he wrote, "for this was sent on Seynt Valentyne's day; whan every foul cometh ther to choose his mate."

For our #MotivationMonday series, People Chica is highlighting five podcasts—in Spanish and English—dedicated to all forms of love that feature experts, storytellers and romance professionals that will help you fill your life with mucho, mucho, amor.

Valentine's Day Credit: Getty Images

La Ciencia del Amor by Univision - Spanish

This podcast will help you attract the person of your dreams, or if you're already in a relationship, help you work on keeping the flame alive with that person. Every week, host Dafnne invites therapists, coaches, psychologists, sexologists and more to hold lively discussions about love's most common questions.

El arte del amor propio by Patricia Abreu - Spanish

Host Patricia Abreu hosts this holistic love podcast, where she hopes to educate and inspire self-love. Each week, she holds meaningful conversations related to mindfulness, life and spirituality while helping us connect with who we are as human beings, so we can navigate our journeys with kindness.

True Sex and Wild Love by Dr. Wednesday Martin and Whitney Miller - English

Talking about love and sex doesn't have to be a burden. Dr. Wednesday Martin and Whitney Miller invite us to have an open-minded discussion about modern of relationships, love and relationships. Each episode brings exciting interviews with experts as they tackle our frequently asked questions.

Modern Love by Anna Martin - English

Modern Love has been a pinnacle of romantic inspirations for 18 years since it first began as a column in the New York Times. In this weekly podcast hosted by Anna Martin, she brings the most beloved stories and chats about love in all its imperfect forms.

Smart Women Read Romance by Jessen Judice and Juliette Cross - English