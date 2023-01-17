Mucho, Mucho Amor: Valentine's Day Beauty Gifts for $50 or Under

Por Laura Acosta Enero 17, 2023
Credit: Getty Images

Whether you're shopping for a partner, a bestie, or for yourself, these picks will help you stay within your budget after a busy holiday season.

Empezar galería

1 de 7

Essential Shades

Credit: Courtesy of KimChi Chic Beauty

Stored in a heart-shaped palette, these 12 neutral eyeshadow shades will be a hit on Valentine's Day and year-round.

KimChi Chic Beauty, Spinning Hearts Love - Lifetime Partner Palette, $25, kimchichicbeauty.com

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 7

Ultimate Skin Care

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Upgrade their skin care by adding a touch of luxury with this kit featuring a full-sized mineral sunscreen.

Shiseido, Urban Environment Daily SPF Ritual Set, $50, sephora.com

3 de 7

At Home Facial

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Skin care lovers will have a blast with this duo from the clean beauty brand that focuses on wild-harvested ingredients.

Alpyn Beauty, Peel and Plump Skin-Smoothing Duo, $49, sephora.com

Anuncio

4 de 7

All-In-One

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

This customizable facial roller set with three interchangeable roller heads is a must-have for those obsessed with going above and beyond with skin care.

Sephora Collection, Deluxe Facial Roller Set, $40, sephora.com

5 de 7

Affordable Luxury

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Featuring one full-sized lipstick and two minis, this set is bound to make an impact without breaking the bank. 

Yves Saint Laurent, Lip Icons Set, $45, sephora.com

6 de 7

Perfect Curls

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Help them embrace their natural curls with the ultimate curl kit, plus a fashion-forward hair scarf.

DevaCurl, The Beauty of Voluminous Curls Kit, $44, ulta.com

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 7

Fragrance Lovers

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Sample the three delicious scents from Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Collection with this collection of minis.

Carolina Herrera, Good Girl 3 Piece Mini Gift Set, $50, ulta.com

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta