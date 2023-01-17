Mucho, Mucho Amor: Valentine's Day Beauty Gifts for $50 or Under
Whether you're shopping for a partner, a bestie, or for yourself, these picks will help you stay within your budget after a busy holiday season.
Essential Shades
Stored in a heart-shaped palette, these 12 neutral eyeshadow shades will be a hit on Valentine's Day and year-round.
KimChi Chic Beauty, Spinning Hearts Love - Lifetime Partner Palette, $25, kimchichicbeauty.com
Ultimate Skin Care
Upgrade their skin care by adding a touch of luxury with this kit featuring a full-sized mineral sunscreen.
Shiseido, Urban Environment Daily SPF Ritual Set, $50, sephora.com
At Home Facial
Skin care lovers will have a blast with this duo from the clean beauty brand that focuses on wild-harvested ingredients.
Alpyn Beauty, Peel and Plump Skin-Smoothing Duo, $49, sephora.com
All-In-One
This customizable facial roller set with three interchangeable roller heads is a must-have for those obsessed with going above and beyond with skin care.
Sephora Collection, Deluxe Facial Roller Set, $40, sephora.com
Affordable Luxury
Featuring one full-sized lipstick and two minis, this set is bound to make an impact without breaking the bank.
Yves Saint Laurent, Lip Icons Set, $45, sephora.com
Perfect Curls
Help them embrace their natural curls with the ultimate curl kit, plus a fashion-forward hair scarf.
DevaCurl, The Beauty of Voluminous Curls Kit, $44, ulta.com
Fragrance Lovers
Sample the three delicious scents from Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Collection with this collection of minis.
Carolina Herrera, Good Girl 3 Piece Mini Gift Set, $50, ulta.com