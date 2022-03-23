The Latina TikTok creator and chef, who has over 1 million followers, shares her tips and tricks that’ll make you fall in love with cooking.

Valentina Mussi discovered her love of cooking as a young girl in the kitchen of her Italian-Colombian household. Now, she's sharing her passion with over 1 million followers on TikTok.

As @sweetportfolio, she shares recipes for delicious desserts, savory dishes and also gives us a glimpse inside restaurants in her native Miami and across the world.

Apart from her videos, TikTok also allowed her to become a published author with her first cookbook, The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Mussi tells us how she discovered her talents in the kitchen and provides some tips for leveling up your own recipes.

When did you start cooking?

Everyone in my family has always been involved in the kitchen. My grandpa, my grandma, my dad, my mom. Every time we had holidays, or special dinners, everyone would always cook something, but I was the only one who was a baker. So, I found myself trying to figure out when I was very little, like seven years old, how to make desserts. I started with prepackaged stuff like Betty Crocker mixes, and then I took it from there. My parents were very supportive. When I turned 11, they gave me a pink stand mixer. And it just kept cooking and exploring.

We are so excited to hear about your TikTok inspired cookbook. What's your favorite recipe from the app?

I think my favorite viral recipe is Dalgona coffee, where you take instant coffee, sugar and hot water and whisk it until you form a foam that's a very similar consistency to whipped cream. You're supposed to scoop it on top of a glass with milk and ice, kind of like an iced coffee. I thought it was so interesting that you can make something with such simple ingredients, and it seems so accessible to people, which is super important to me. From my book, my favorite has to be the honeycomb pasta cake. You grab rigatoni, the wide pasta shape and you fill it with Bolognese sauce and cheese, like you do with lasagna. I did Parmesan on top to create a crust in the oven. You use a spring form pan, and once you bake it holds its shape.

What is your favorite thing to cook or bake?

My real passion comes from when I have to take on a big project or a recipe that's intricate. My favorite thing to make would be pavlova. Getting the meringue to be just right, especially when you're in Florida which is so humid, is difficult. I set my AC to a really low temperature, like 65. Once you put it inside the oven, you leave it in a certain amount of time, then you lower the temperature and let it sit in for about two hours or it will crack. For me, it's exciting to make new recipes, they're intricate and just take a little bit of time to perfect.

Do you have any tips for our readers who don't know where to get started in the kitchen?

Get a cookbook or two and try to follow the recipe down to the T. Go to restaurants and order different dishes and try to find new flavors. That way you can identify which flavor profiles you enjoy, and you can step out of your comfort zone. If you like Indian food and you like curry, research curry and try to make it yourself.

How do you celebrate your your unique combination of being Colombian and Italian celebrating my heritage through your cooking and your daily life?

It's very present in my life. I was lucky enough that my mom and dad embrace each other's cultures. We have a pasta and panacotta and we also have natilla, a Colombian dessert. I feel very proud of both equally.

Valentina's Beauty Recommendations

Get Valentina's glow look with some of her holy grail products.

Dior Lip Glow Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Dior Addict Lip Glow in 01 Pink, $35, Sephora.com

Honest Beauty, mascara Credit: Courtesy of Honest Beauty

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Primer, $16.99, amazon.com

Maybelline, BB cream Credit: Courtesy of Maybelline