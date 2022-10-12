For #HispanicHeritageMonth, People Chica is highlighting three women for its #WomenOfChange series who are creating everlasting advancements within their communities.

Valdé Beauty's armored packaging has become synonymous with feminine strength, but for its founder, Margarita Arriagada, the inspiration for the brand came at one of the most difficult times in her life.

After her mother's passing in 2014, the Peruvian-born entrepreneur notes that she began receiving otherworldly messages urging and encouraging her to truly pursue her dreams (something that had been top of mind for some time).

At the time, Arriagada was Sephora's Chief Merchant but found herself leaving the massive beauty company to create her own brand—one inspired by her mother's strength and love for wearing lipstick, an enduring ritual in her life even during her battle with dementia.

Today, her refillable, luxury lipstick stands as a testament to the women who use makeup as their armor, embracing their beauty and strength without feeling like they need to fade into the background.

In an exclusive interview for Hispanic Heritage Month, People Chica is highlighting this Chica Boss under our Women of Change series due to her perservence in an industry that has long left BIPOC faces out of it's narrative.

Valdé Beauty Credit: Courtesy of Valdé Beauty

Throughout your career, you were often the only Latina in the boardroom. Where did you draw strength from to make sure your voice was always heard?

The strength came from different sources throughout my career, but initially, it was from the people—it was from the customers. At Sephora, we had beauty advisors [in stores] and they were a diverse group of people. I was always out there to try and discern: what does the customer want? And what they would want as beauty advisors was just so loud and clear [it was] the need for diversity.

We didn't call it diversity in those days, but their voice really strengthened me, they inspired me. I just really wanted to make it happen. Being a minority voice on the executive board, it was just one voice among Caucasian men and women. It was the strength of the cast members and the customers that really inspired me.

During your time in the beauty industry, you've witnessed a lot of change. What has been the most important change in terms of championing diversity and what still needs to be done?

The Black Lives Matter movement really galvanized a lot of changes that were a long time coming. In my perspective, the changes were very small up until then. Some of the initiatives that have taken place have been a bit of a wake-up call for brands and retailers to get with the program, but that has been there, it's been there all along.

For the Latino community, what I think is still missing is this deeper realization and ownership [from brands], not just because it's the right thing to do or because we have a quota to meet or because it's the 15%, but because brand assortments and the way you do business should reflect our lives.

As Latinos and people of color, we need to have a stronger voice. I think that we need to band together, form community and realize that it's our collective effort that's going to drive the change bottom up.

Margarita Arriagada Credit: Courtesy of Valdé Beauty

Being first-gen can present challenges in establishing yourself in any industry. How did you work to overcome your own?

For people of my generation, we were inspired by our youth, because we felt that we had to blend in originally. You didn't embrace your culture, you apologized for it in order to try and succeed. Our youth has really empowered us and inspired us to have a far more important voice.

You were inspired to start Valdé after the loss of your mother. How do you honor her and other strong Latinas through your brand?

My mother was an inspiration because she fled our country in search of freedom to be who she wanted to be. She wore lipstick as armor. She wore it defiantly and with intention. Today, I think we understand that intention goes a long way—manifestation goes a long way.

[The product] is an emblematic art piece that takes it above and beyond the function. The experience of the set—the storybook, the narrative—hopefully, allows it to be a conduit, a bridge for you to express something. So if you're receiving it, you know that the person that gave it to you is really celebrating you.

This brand allows me the platform and the voice to come together with other women and resonate that everything that we think is possible for us is possible. We have the strength and the resilience to achieve our dreams.

Valdé Beauty Credit: Courtesy of Valdé Beauty

Recently, Valdé ventured into the world of NFTs. What role do you think NFTs and the Metaverse will play in the future of the beauty industry?

I think it's a fantastical evolution for beauty because it's so visual and immersive. The Metaverse would just allow us to experience [beauty] in a different dimension. I love the avatar concept where you can channel different personas.

From a brand perspective, I think it offers so many different ways to really touch, and dimensionalize a customer on what your brand ethos is all about. [NFTs are] social commerce, a way to signal [what you support] through the different social platforms.

I'm thinking right now about a potential event that will be an NFT. It also allows you to secure on the blockchain and immortalize some of these things that are special. I think for creatives and content creators, it's an incredible opportunity.

What advice do you have for young Latinos who are looking to follow in your footsteps and establish themselves in their careers?

This is our time, this is our moment. I feel it bubbling up. There's a lot of emerging Latina brands that are coming to the surface. I would encourage people to realize their dreams.

I had a lot of start-stops because of my fear of failure. When you're walking away from a big strategic role as I did, I chose to do something that was very, very personal, and it put me in a very vulnerable situation.

Things don't have to be perfect. What people call failures are really learnings, and unless you try, you're not going to know. Yes, you should have a general vision of what you want. But that's not the ultimate goal.