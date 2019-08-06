What Are Latinx Celebs Doing This Summer? Check Out Their Fab Vacays!

By Lena Hansen
August 06, 2019 03:47 PM
Vacay time! Check out how Eva Longoria, Maluma, JLo, Selena Gómez, Luis Fonsi and other Latinx celebs had fun this summer.
1 de 14

NEW ADVENTURE

Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez took riding a camel off their bucket list. The couple recently visited Israel with their kids.

2 de 14

FROM ITALY, WITH LOVE

Instagram/ Selena Gomez

Selena Gómez hillariously captioned this photo: “Me, Italy —trying desperately to look like a Fellini film.”

3 de 14

GIRL TALK

Instagram/ Selena Gomez

The Mexican American singer seems to be enjoying single life and time with her friends in Europe.

4 de 14

TAKING A BREAK

Instagram/ Selena Gomez

“Sometimes I can’t express how truly grateful I am.
Now… Back to work,” Gómez captioned this photo, relaxing on a yacht in Italy.

5 de 14

FLOATING

Instagram/ Natti Natasha

Natti Natasha seemed totally relaxed in this pool in Puerto Rico. The Dominican singer made the Internet go wild with this sexy bikini photo.

6 de 14

ISLAND GIRL

Instagram/ Chiquis Rivera

Chiquis Rivera fell in love with La Isla del Encanto on a recent visit.

7 de 14

CHEERS!

Instagram/ Chiquis Rivera

Jenni Rivera’s daughter enjoyed a cold ‘Medalla’ on her visit to Puerto Rico.

8 de 14

JAMES BOND?

Instagram/ Luis Fonsi

Luis Fonsi cruised around Marbella in this sweet 007 ride.

9 de 14

PICTURE PERFECT

Instagram/ Agueda Lopez

Fonsi’s wife, Spanish model Agueda Lopez, also shared this picnic photo from the iconic El Retiro park in Madrid.

10 de 14

GREEK GODDESS

Instagram/ Natalia Barulich

Maluma’s girlfriend, Cuban Croatian model Natalia Barulich, explored Mykonos in this FourTrack.

11 de 14

OH, CAPTAIN!

Instagram/ Maluma

The ‘Marinero’ singer also shared this photo from a yacht in Formentera, taking in the sights.

12 de 14

EVA'S LOVE

Instagram/ Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria shared this sweet photo with son Santi in the beach. Swim lessons in the works?

13 de 14

SAILING AWAY

Instagram/ Eva Longoria

The Mexican American star made jaws drop with this bikini photo from a yacht in Capri.

