What Are Latinx Celebs Doing This Summer? Check Out Their Fab Vacays!

NEW ADVENTURE
Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez took riding a camel off their bucket list. The couple recently visited Israel with their kids.
FROM ITALY, WITH LOVE
Selena Gómez hillariously captioned this photo: “Me, Italy —trying desperately to look like a Fellini film.”
GIRL TALK
The Mexican American singer seems to be enjoying single life and time with her friends in Europe.
TAKING A BREAK
“Sometimes I can’t express how truly grateful I am.
Now… Back to work,” Gómez captioned this photo, relaxing on a yacht in Italy.
FLOATING
Natti Natasha seemed totally relaxed in this pool in Puerto Rico. The Dominican singer made the Internet go wild with this sexy bikini photo.
ISLAND GIRL
Chiquis Rivera fell in love with La Isla del Encanto on a recent visit.
CHEERS!
Jenni Rivera’s daughter enjoyed a cold ‘Medalla’ on her visit to Puerto Rico.
JAMES BOND?
Luis Fonsi cruised around Marbella in this sweet 007 ride.
PICTURE PERFECT
Fonsi’s wife, Spanish model Agueda Lopez, also shared this picnic photo from the iconic El Retiro park in Madrid.
GREEK GODDESS
Maluma’s girlfriend, Cuban Croatian model Natalia Barulich, explored Mykonos in this FourTrack.
OH, CAPTAIN!
The ‘Marinero’ singer also shared this photo from a yacht in Formentera, taking in the sights.
EVA'S LOVE
Eva Longoria shared this sweet photo with son Santi in the beach. Swim lessons in the works?
SAILING AWAY
The Mexican American star made jaws drop with this bikini photo from a yacht in Capri.