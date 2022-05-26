The actress and mother shared her distress and called for donations toward Everytown for Gun Safety.

"Unbearable. Yet so many moms, dads, brothers, sisters, and friends are having to bear it in this moment. My broken heart is with them. Why are we living in this terror," Ferrera wrote on Instagram.

"It doesn't have to be this way. Please consider a donation to [Everytown] for gun safety, or any other org working to end the senseless hell we're living in. Sending love to all your aching hearts today from my own. 💔 #uvalde #everytownforgunsafety," she continued.