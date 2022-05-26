Jessica Alba, America Ferrera and Kim Kardashian Call for Change in Gun Control Policy After Uvalde Massacre
On May 24, Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, suffered one of the most tragic massacres at the hands of gun violence the United States has seen. In response to the increasing gun violence seen in the U.S., celebrities have spoken out and asked the government to take action against these violent crimes.
The Gun Violence Epidemic
Uvalde's mass shooting was the 27th school shooting in the United States in 2022 out of 213.
In an interview on the podcast Today, Explained, Vox's Marin Cogan, who is a survivor of a 1998 school shooting herself, notes that the "modern school shooting era" began around the time of the Columbine High School massacre in 1999.
America Ferrera
The actress and mother shared her distress and called for donations toward Everytown for Gun Safety.
"Unbearable. Yet so many moms, dads, brothers, sisters, and friends are having to bear it in this moment. My broken heart is with them. Why are we living in this terror," Ferrera wrote on Instagram.
"It doesn't have to be this way. Please consider a donation to [Everytown] for gun safety, or any other org working to end the senseless hell we're living in. Sending love to all your aching hearts today from my own. 💔 #uvalde #everytownforgunsafety," she continued.
Jessica Alba
The mother of three and founder of The Honest Company has been an advocate for gun safety for several years.
"[We] need to do better #enough - we are better than this. [T]here have been more mass shootings than days of the year - we cannot allow this to continue," she wrote on Instagram.
"[P]lease donate, vote, hug your kids loved ones - take action, we can't do nothing ❤️," Alba concluded.
Kim Kardashian
In 2017, the Mogul wrote a blog post pleading for stricter regulations around gun control. In the evening of May 25, she shared her concerns again in her Instagram stories.
"We can't accept this as normal anymore. It's not normal for a teenager to kill children. It's not normal for our kids to be practicing active shooter drills in schools. It's not normal to be shot while shopping for groceries," she wrote.
"I'm not numbed by it. I will never be numbed by it. We can't accept it. We can't have another five years go by without effective, impactful laws put in place to protect our kids. We are parents, we are mothers, we are begging and pleading for action," she detailed.
Selena Gomez
A Texas native and a mental health advocate, the actress and producer too to Twitter to share her thoughts.
"Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren't safe at school where are they safe," she said.
Pedro Pascal
The Chilean American actor quoted poet Amanda Gorman, adding his own words to his post, "How many times do we have to have this conversation."
Millie Bobbie Brown
The Stranger Things star had a few words of comfort for the families of the 21 victims.
"Mourning the loss of these beautiful angels. Each one of these precious children deserved the chance to live their lives to the fullest and to pursue their hopes and dreams," she wrote. "My heart aches for their families and loved ones, the teachers and fellow students."
Diego Boneta
The Mexican actor and singer shared several posts in his Instagram stories, including one by Everytown Director of Latinx & Community Engagement, José Alfaro.
"My heart goes out to all affected by this tragedy," the actor wrote. "Time for change."
Becky G
The Mexican American singer and entrepreneur shared her heartbreak and concern on Twitter.
"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde," she wrote. "Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end. Thoughts and prayers aren't enough. We need change."
On May 26, she added, "Yesterday was one of the hardest days to push through. My heart has been so heavy with all the recent events and so many close to me going through it, including myself. I feel like I'm in some kind of twilight zone. thankful to have woken up this morning. love you guys v much."
Matthew McConaughey
The Uvalde native shared a heartbreaking post calling all Americans to re-evaluate their needs to avoid tragedies such as this one.
"As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," the actor wrote.
"As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it's time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs. We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue," he continued.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift shared her "rage and grief" in a tweet that referenced the recent Buffalo shooting.
Alfonso Herrera
The Rebelde alumn kept it short, but the message was felt and heard.
"18 children and a teacher," he wrote.