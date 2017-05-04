Using public Wi-Fi may be more dangerous than you think

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

When it comes to things you’re most terrified of, using public Wi-Fi probably doesn’t make it to the top of the list. We’re here to tell you that it’s something you should think about much more often, though, because there are some real risks to hopping onto public Wi-Fi for what seems like an innocent browse through your laptop or cell phone.

We’ll just hit you with the hard news first, because we know you can handle it.

More than half of American adults have their personal information hacked into every year.

A recent found that 89 percent of all these cyber hacks include attacks on a person’s finances. Scared yet? We don’t blame you.

Even though these statistics are harrowingly haunting, Americans, for the most part, aren’t that cautious when using public Wi-Fi. At the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions, an experiment was conducted to see how people would interact with the public Wi-Fi made available. 70 percent of the attendees connected to nonsecure networks at each conference. Ouch.