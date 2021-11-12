"The creativity of my team is off the hook," Congressman Paul Gosar wrote on the post that was flagged by the social media platform.

U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar shared a violent, altered anime video of himself killing fellow Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword from both his personal and professional Twitter accounts on Sunday.

"Any anime fans out there?" one tweet from the Arizona Republican said. "The creativity of my team is off the hook," said a second one shared on his personal account.

The video also threatened President Joe Biden with the swords, had images of immigrants and Border patrol agents, blood spatters, and flashing words like crime, murder, poverty, gangas, violence, and trafficking.

On Monday, Twitter flagged the post with a warning sign. However it did not take the video down though the post violated the company's rules on "hateful conduct" under the reasoning that "it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, responded to the violent clip after it went viral on the platform, denouncing the Congressman's inappropriate behavior.

"So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me," she tweeted. "And he'll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses. Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don't protect woc."

Ocasio-Cortez also reminded her followers that this was not the first time she faces threats from Republicans.

"Remember when [Ted] Yoho accosted me on the Capitol [steps] and called me a f*ing b*tch. Remember when Greene ran after me a few months ago screaming and reaching," she said. "Remember when she stalked my office the first time with insurrectionists and people locked inside. All at my job and nothing ever happens. Anyways, back to business."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi also spoke out against the video and called for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to join her in "condemning this horrific video and call on the ethics committee and law enforcement to investigate."

Ocasio-Cortez was in Scotland attending the COP26 climate change conference where she joined other political leaders from around the world gathered to work on a global climate deal. AOC spoke about the crossroads between racial justice, indigenous rights and fossil fuel influences.