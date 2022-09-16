The limited-edition collection is out just in time for #HispanicHeritageMonth and wants to help young Latinos achieve their dreams.

Urban Outfitters and Billboard Team Up to Help Young Latinos Go to College

Billboard Latin Music Week is just around the corner, and the celebration of Latin music, culture and entertainment is venturing into new territory of celebrating our favorite artists.

With the help of Urban Outfitters, the company known for its music charts is launching a 12-piece apparel and accessories capsule collection inspired by the event hosted in Miami.

The collection includes tees, shorts, a bucket hat and more pieces in vibrant colors, perfectly matching the energy of the artists featured and the city they'll perform in.

urban outfitters, billboard latin Credit: Courtesy of Billboard Latin/Urban Outfitters

This year, the bash hosts artists like Camilo, Christina Aguilera, Maluma and many more.

To top it all off, Urban Outfitters has donated $25,000 to the Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF) in honor of the partnership.

HSF empowers students to successfully complete higher education by providing support services and scholarships.

Urban Outfitters, Billboards Credit: Courtesy of Billboard Latin/Urban Outfitters

Interested in snagging a piece or two for your closet?

The collection is currently available online at urbanoutfitters.com and in select stores across the United States, as well as during a pop-up event at the Faena Bazaar in Miami from September 26-29.